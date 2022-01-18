The LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation has donated €10,000 to Mater Dei Hospital's Renal Unit in support of the sophisticated Traccia software solution which helps patients waiting for kidney transplants find compatible organs.

The funds were raised during the Nescafe' LifeWalk Challenge 2021 charity event and will assist with the further development and maintenance of Traccia’s infrastructure.

Every person on the waiting list goes through blood testing every four months to determine any changes which may compromise their transplant. All this in-depth and up-to-date medical information is stored in the Traccia software, which facilitates the process of matching patients with donors’ kidneys. Using the software has improved the chances for a successful transplant and for longer graft survival which helps patients to live longer without the inconvenience and need for dialysis.

The funds to support this software were collected by 32 cyclists who underwent the gruelling LifeWalk Challenge 2021, walking 100 miles across the United Kingdom, following the path of the Hadrian's Wall from coast to coast to raise awareness and collect funds, LifeCycle said.

Shirley Cefai, chairperson of LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, said: “We have been supporting renal patients in Malta with raising awareness and funds for more than two decades. While the pandemic has caused significant disruption to us too, we managed to kickstart a new challenge format, the LifeWalk, which has helped us raise €10,000, reflecting our continued support. Thanks to the energising success of LifeWalk, and to the funding we managed to collect, further motivates us to continue our charity work with full steam, so we can dedicate more determination towards renal patients and their relatives in 2022 and the years coming.”

LifeWalk Challenge is a project created by R.U.S.H. - The Renal Unit Support Hub by the LifeCycle Challenge Malta.

R.U.S.H. also provides external help to renal patients including free transport to evening treatment, free fitness sessions, free counseling advice and are now helping the foundation in creating a Wishlist for the year to come.

Donations to the LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation can be made by Revolut on 99329101, by PayPal on this link: https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 =€25.

Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, Bank name Bank of Valletta, Account number 14814521017. For more information, one can visit lifecyclefoundation.com or fb.com/LifeCycleChallenge.