LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation is marking World Kidney Day, celebrated every year on the second Thursday of March, this year being March 12, by dedicating a whole month to raising awareness on the importance of kidney health for everyone.

Alan Curry, LifeCycle Challenge founder, which every year organises a daring cycle challenge to raise funds for kidney patients in Malta, said: “Keeping in mind this meaningful day and also the fact that the whole month of March is dedicated internationally to kidney health, our LifeCyclists challenge themselves, every year in different countries on difficult terrains in tough conditions, to create awareness about prevention, risk factors and awareness about how to live with kidney disease.”

Members of the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020 will be taking part in various events hosted by the Transplant Support Group, including a fun walk starting from Tigné Point at 10am to Valletta on Sunday, March 15, as well as visiting patients at the Renal Unit, Mater Dei Hospital.

As part of 2020 video awareness campaign, LifeCycle is launching new videos on its Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge Facebook page. A number of transplant recipients and donors will be giving their life experiences as well as medical staff from the Renal Unit speak about the importance of prevention and key risk factors for chronic kidney disease.

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation, the only NGO raising money to support renal patients, works hand in hand with the Renal Unit medical staff at Mater Dei Hospital and the University of Malta’s kidney disease research team through the University’s Research Trust (RIDT). In addition, LifeCycle Foundation generates awareness about organ transplants in Malta.

“Awareness raising campaign like ours need to expand its reach to be effective in fulfilling our mission. We depend on the generosity of the public to be able to do more and help people living with kidney failure,” added Curry.

Donations for the Nescafé LifeCycle Challenge 2020 can be made by Revolut on 9932 9101, by PayPal on https://buff.ly/35g17CC and via sms: 5061 7370 = €2.33; 5061 8920 = €6.99; 5061 9229 = €11.65; or via a call to 5160 2020 = €10, 5170 2005 = €15; and 5180 2006 = €25.

Bank details are Swift code VALLMTMT, IBAN number: MT 18 VALL 22013000000014814521017, bank name: Bank of Valletta, account number: 14814521017.