Around 130 renal patients waiting for a kidney transplant are being monitored on the sophisticated Traccia software solution at Mater Dei Hospital’s Renal Unit. Since the introduction of Traccia in 2017, 32 patients received a kidney transplant after their blood composition was compatible with the donated organ. Ten of the kidney donations were received from living donors while 22 were from deceased donors.

LifeCycle (Malta) Foundation is renewing its sponsorship agreement with the Ministry for Health for the third consecutive year. LifeCycle founder Alan Curry presented the Foundation’s yearly donation of €10,000 to the head of the renal unit Emanuel Farrugia in the presence of charge head nurse Paul Calleja, LifeCycle chairperson Shirley Cefai, coordinator Julian Cefai, and nursing staff. The money covers the running costs of mantaining the Traccia database programme.

Traccia is the database programme which keeps all the information regarding the kidney recipient waiting list. It keeps data and gives points accordingly to waiting time, age matching, human tissue typing (HLA) matching, clinical findings, hypersensitisation, lack of access, etc. Traccia facilitates the procedure of finding the right match for the renal patient compatible with a kidney donor with better chances of success and longer graft survival, for the satisfaction of the donor and the recipient’s fulfilment of life.

“As LifeCycle Foundation, we were further encouraged in our efforts when we learnt that through the new Traccia programme, there is an average of 15 successful kidney transplants performed every year,” said Curry who 21 years ago founded LifeCycle Challenge.

Every year, LifeCycle organises a tough cycling challenge, each time in different countries to generate the necessary funding for LifeCycle Foundation’s mission, that is to raise money for life-saving equipment to help persons suffering from renal failure and to raise awareness about Organ Transplants here in Malta.

This year’s Nescafé 3in1 LifeCycle Challenge will take the participants on a route of 2,000 km from Vietnam, through Laos, and Cambodia ending at the Temples of Angkor Wat, a UNESCO Heritage site.