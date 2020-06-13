Lifeguards will keep watch of 12 beaches across Malta, five in Gozo and two in Comino between now and September 30, with the service officially opened for the 2020 summer season.
The first responders will also have jet skis at their disposal at Għadira Bay, Golden Bay, Buġibba, Marsalforn and Comino’s Blue Lagoon.
For the first time, lifeguards will also be backed up by Red Cross staff who will operate a First Aid Mobile Clinic at Wied iż-Żurrieq and Għar Lapsi bays.
Offering the lifeguard service for major beaches across the country is expected to cost around €900,000.
Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the service would set people’s minds at ease as they enjoyed local beaches.
“We are working hard to ensure we have a summer despite the tumult of the past few months,” she said.
Malta Tourism Authority beach supervisors will patrol beaches to ensure rules are respected.
Which beaches will have lifeguards available?
Malta
Ġnejna Bay
Għajn Tuffieħa Bay
Golden Bay
Għadira Bay
Buġibba
Qawra point
St George’s Bay (St Julian's)
Balluta Bay
Fond Għadir
Fajtata Bay
Pretty Bay
St George’s Bay (Birżebbuġa)
Gozo
Ramla Bay
Marsalforn
Xlendi
Mġarr ix-Xini
Ħondoq ir-Rummien
Comino
Blue Lagoon
Santa Marija Bay
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us