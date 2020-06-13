Lifeguards will keep watch of 12 beaches across Malta, five in Gozo and two in Comino between now and September 30, with the service officially opened for the 2020 summer season.

The first responders will also have jet skis at their disposal at Għadira Bay, Golden Bay, Buġibba, Marsalforn and Comino’s Blue Lagoon.

For the first time, lifeguards will also be backed up by Red Cross staff who will operate a First Aid Mobile Clinic at Wied iż-Żurrieq and Għar Lapsi bays.

Offering the lifeguard service for major beaches across the country is expected to cost around €900,000.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli said the service would set people’s minds at ease as they enjoyed local beaches.

“We are working hard to ensure we have a summer despite the tumult of the past few months,” she said.

Malta Tourism Authority beach supervisors will patrol beaches to ensure rules are respected.

Video: Tourism Ministry

Which beaches will have lifeguards available?

Malta

Ġnejna Bay

Għajn Tuffieħa Bay

Golden Bay

Għadira Bay

Buġibba

Qawra point

St George’s Bay (St Julian's)

Balluta Bay

Fond Għadir

Fajtata Bay

Pretty Bay

St George’s Bay (Birżebbuġa)

Gozo

Ramla Bay

Marsalforn

Xlendi

Mġarr ix-Xini

Ħondoq ir-Rummien

Comino

Blue Lagoon

Santa Marija Bay