Over 400 courses in 77 different subjects, including vocational ones, are being offered during the 2020-21 academic year by the Lifelong Learning Unit of the Ministry for Education’s Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability.

Acquiring new skills throughout life enhances personal and social well-being, while also improving employment prospects. During the 2019-20 academic year, over 8,500 adults followed courses offered by the directorate.

The upcoming courses on offer will include:

• Essential Skills, which are introductory courses that help, improve basic skills in reading, writing, maths and computer skills;

• Language Learning in 11 different languages, offered at MQF level 1 and 2, SEC and A Level;

• Improving Education and Career Prospects. These courses are intended to boost career prospects, and include academic as well as vocational learning;

• Healthy Living courses, intended to help participants make healthy life choices;

• Creative Expression. Over 20 craft courses designed to enable participants to showcase their creative skills.

Many of the courses will be held at the eight Lifelong Learning Centres in Msida, Blata l-Bajda, Gżira, Floriana, Tarxien, Mrieħel, Mosta and Għajnsielem. Others may be held in 27 local councils and 17 non-governmental organisations.

The applications for courses starting in October 2020 until January or May 2021, are currently open and will be accepted until August 7.

The prospectus for the courses and the application form is available online at the link below.

The courses marked MQF are accredited by the National Commission for Further and Higher Education (NCFHE).

For further information call the Directorate for Research, Lifelong Learning and Employability on freephone 153, e-mail lifelonglearning@gov.mt, from local councils or from the websites below.

www.lifelonglearning.gov.mt

www.servizz.gov.mt