The world of Trevor Zahra and its protagonists will teem out of his numerous books on to the stage of the Catholic Institute on Saturday.

Il-fenek l-aħmar, in-Nanna Kolina, Qrempuċu, Żarmuġiġa and Qanfudinu will entertain the audience of young and not-so young fans of this prolific Maltese author.

The 55-minute story, created out of a whole compendium of stories, demonstrates a pronounced educational slant, with emphasis on topical themes like consideration for our country’s natural environment and social ones like peer pressure and the smoking habit.

Wied Peprina is being held at the Catholic Institute in Floriana on Saturday at 6pm and on Sunday at 4pm. Log on to https://bookingoffice. com.mt/tickets/ to purchase tickets.