Theatre

Under Milk Wood

Valletta Campus Theatre

Seeing Dylan Thomas’s Under Milk Wood performed at the Valletta Campus Theatre by a Welsh cast was a privilege and a pleasure.

The University of Malta’s School of Performing Arts supported this project by amateur company Moonlight Theatre, directed by John Rhys Thomas, in a production which was as professional as they come.

Thomas’s self-described “play for voices” is a masterful exploration of the humour and pathos of the ordinary, the uneventful and the provincial.

First Voice James Aust - 'Too rough for fishing today'

His focus on the fictional village of Llareggub, where life drags itself sluggishly from night to day to night, in an endless cycle of ordinary, gossipy, perpetually-fixed humdrum pettiness uses character tropes of village dwellers – and their predictable characters.

James Aust and Robert Orchard made for very good narrators as first and second voice respectively. The harmonies the cast provided, led by Richard Carwardine as the play introduced the initial dream sequence, were immediately immersive and evoked the aura of rural, parochial calm that dictates the lives of Thomas’s characters.

It was clear that Rhys Thomas’s decision to focus on the actors’ voice talent was in part influenced by the radio-play quality of the script and indeed, this stage version is much more akin to a dramatised poetic recital than a play driven by plot and action.

Thomas’s words rang true and clear in the cast’s witty interpretation.

Gareth Wyn Griffiths’s Organ Morgan naturally kept the choral segment in tune and his wheedling obsession with music as well as his oddities as Lord Cut-Glass and Mr Ogmore made for a solid performance.

I particularly enjoyed the inclusion of a choral element in the interpretation of the piece as it enhanced the dream sequence at the start of the performance.

The use of very plain black outfits made the costuming subdued and consequently focused the audience’s attention on the actors’ voice talents. Jackie Askey, Mrs Organ Morgan and Polly Garter, Ainslie Freeman’s Myfanwy Price and Lily Smalls among others, and Linda Kirk’s Mrs Ogmore-Pritchard and Mary Ann Sailors were all ably interpreted.

With the ladies giving a certain parochial demeanour to the piece, their sharp and playful inflections, together with those of Lin Mitchell as the love-sick Gossamer Beynon and Marilyn Skym as Mrs Beynon and the nosey Mrs Willy Nilly, were pleasant on the ear as the Welsh lilt lent itself to the poetic quality of the prose.

Jeremy Thomas’s Sinbad Sailors and Captain Cat brought a gentle observatory element to the performance and the humour which all contributed was particularly evident in Greg Owens’s characters – Mr Pritchard, Mr Waldo, Dai Bread.

The beauty of Thomas’s masterpiece lies in the fact that as a “play for voices” – it all relies on characterisation and the prosodic features of speech which support his masterful poetry of the ordinary.

The simplicity in the delivery of this production made it all the more successful and highly enjoyable as it deliberately shifted the audience’s focus on to the rich tapestry of words that Thomas so masterfully weaves in and out of our minds.