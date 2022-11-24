LifeStar Holding plc has appointed Roberto Apap Bologna as its Chief Executive Officer as it continues to drive forward with a diversification strategy that encompasses revenue generation and new acquisitions.

Apap Bologna, who joined the group as CFO two years ago, will be responsible for identifying synergies between group entities, ensuring alignment with group corporate priorities and strengthening governance structures. He will also provide oversight and coordination within the group of shared support services, including human resources, finance, IT and marketing.

Apap Bologna said: “LifeStar has undergone a transformation in the past few years and is now in a unique position to embark upon its next phase of growth and consolidating our status as a trusted and respected player in the market.

“Our growth will be driven through maximising the opportunities presented by the digital world, seeking new markets outside of Malta through acquisitions, partnerships and alliances, and of course remaining vigilant on cost control.

“We look forward to seizing the right opportunities as our dedicated staff continue to provide the best possible service to customers and work hard to ensure maximum benefit for our shareholders.”

Since being taken over by new owners in 2015, the Group has become an agile and innovative player in the insurance market after refocusing the business on life and health insurance while undergoing a root-and-branch restructuring process together.

Changes have included introducing efficient working practices and re-organising the management structure to bring about better performance and improved corporate governance as well as rebranding.

Apap Bologna has a wealth of industry experience in the financial sector, having previously occupied senior roles within the finance department of another local public company that also provides long-term and general business insurance; as well as within the finance department of the Maltese subsidiary of a leading international bank and financial services company.

The Group’s regulated subsidiaries will continue to be led by Cristina Casingena, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of LifeStar Insurance plc; Adriana Zarb Adami – Managing Director of LifeStar Health Limited and Konrad Camilleri Managing Director of GlobalCapital Financial Management Limited; whilst Amanda Mifsud will be assuming the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer as a result of Apap Bologna’s new appointment and subject to regulatory approval.