Year 6 students attending Laura Vicuna School, Għasri, celebrated their graduation with Holy Mass at the Franciscan church in Għajnsielem. The celebrant, Fr Gabriel Micallef, wished them the best of luck on their new beginnings. “It’s time to celebrate all the hard work that led to this joyful occasion. These memories will last a lifetime,” Fr Micallef said. Attending the celebration were teachers and parents. Photo: Charles Spiteri

