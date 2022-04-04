Malta International Airport and associations grouping hoteliers and entertainers have separately welcomed the further lifting of COVID-19 restrictions in Malta but both called for all remaining restrictions to be removed as well.

The easing of restrictions was announced on Monday morning by Health Minister Chris Fearne.

Malta International Airport said it welcomed the government’s announcement that PCR tests and recovery certificates would be accepted from travellers coming to Malta.

To date, Malta had only been accepting vaccination certificates.

"Malta International Airport welcomes the government’s announcement that persons travelling from a red country will be allowed entry into Malta with a negative PCR test or a recovery certificate as of next week, as the first step towards the complete lifting of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions on travel.

In principle, all persons wishing to travel to Malta from one of more than 100 countries on the red list, can now do so regardless of their vaccination status.

However, MIA said it is worth highlighting that PCR tests are an inconvenience, as well as an added cost, which can run into hundreds of euros for a travelling family. This can prompt potential visitors to choose another destination for their summer holiday.

This is especially the case given that a number of European countries, including Switzerland, the Netherlands, Ireland and the United Kingdom, have recently completely removed all restrictions on travel, MIA said.

It urged the government to inform the travel industry and potential visitors when the remaining COVID-19 travel restrictions, including the red and dark red colour system, would be completely removed.

Entertainers: scaremongering has to stop

Meanwhile, the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association also welcomed the easing of restrictions but said all restrictions should be lifted.

"All indoor events should not be treated any differently and all restrictions should be removed," it said in a statement.

Fearne said that from Sunday, standing events outdoors will not require a vaccine certificate and there will not be a capping on the number of people who can hang out in the same crowd. Indoor standing events will still require a certificate.

The association said it was surprised by the reaction of the nurses' union MUMN, which called on the health authorities to reduce elective surgeries, warning that staff cannot keep up with the increase in the number of COVID cases at Mater Dei Hospital.

"Whilst we have utmost respect for our health workers and hope they are given all the help required to cope, we are surprised to see MUMN's reaction, a day after a month of daily mass gatherings. Our country needs to get back to normality. The daily COVID scaremongering needs to stop once and for all," the association said.

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) -

MHRA calls for the removal for all remaining COVID restrictions

The Malta Hotels and Restaurants Association (MHRA) welcomed the easing of restrictions but said that not enough clear information was presented to better understand how the tourism stakeholders need to react in relation to this policy statement.

"MHRA has already called for and is again calling for the removal of all remaining Covid restrictions, including all testing requirements, the need to present proof of vaccination, or to complete a Passenger Locator Form (PLF). The removal of all Covid restrictions is already in place by a growing number of countries across Europe and beyond," it said.

It also called for the removal of extraordinary protocols which were introduced across hotels and restaurants during the peak times of COVID 19 transmission months ago.

"These restrictions, such those related to buffet and bar service, are directly impacting negatively operations, leading to gross inefficiencies and difficulties, compounded by the issue of lack of available staff to work in our sector."