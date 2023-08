A 35-year-old man was injured on Wednesday in a fall while working on a lift in the Department of Information building in Valletta.

The police confirmed a Romanian national was injured in a four-storey fall while carrying out maintenance on a lift in a building on Castille Road.

Sources told Times of Malta he was working in the DOI building.

Police officers, Civil Protection Department and a medical team were called to the site.

The man was rushed to Mater Dei.

His condition remains unknown.