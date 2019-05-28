When a lift is installed, whether it is installed in a condominium or a workplace, there is a legal obligation to appoint a responsible person or an administrator. Once this person is appointed, his or her details must be subsequently notified to the Technical Regulations Division within the MCCAA.

The person responsible for the lift must make sure that the lift is adequately and regularly maintained according to the manufacturer’s and installer’s instructions. This to ensure that the lift is kept safe during use.

A preventive inspection on a lift installed in a residential building, must be carried out at least every year. In case of lifts installed in a workplace, this inspection needs to be carried out at least every six months. The preventive inspection must be done only by an Authorised Conformity Assessment Body (ACAB) to ensure that the lift is safe for use. A list of authorised bodies that can carry out such inspections, is available on MCCAA’s website https://mccaa.org.mt/media/1129/acabs-list.pdf.

Following the inspection, a report needs to be issued confirming the lift’s safety and where applicable indicate what repairs need to be carried out within specified timeframes. This report must be given to the administrator or person responsible who in turn is required to inform the maintenance company to carry out the necessary repair works, if any.

Besides the preventive inspection, a thorough examination of lifts installed in a residential building must be done every 10 years and in case of lifts installed in a workplace, every six years. This examination differs from the normal preventive inspection as its main purpose is to improve the safety of lifts.

Lifts cabin markings

Both workplace and residential lifts must be clearly marked with the following information:

• name and address of the installer

• the CE marking

• the designation of series or type

• serial number (if any)

• the year of construction

• the particulars of the responsible person to be contacted in case of a problem

• the rated load in kilogrammes

• the maximum number of passengers which may be carried

• the date of the last preventive inspection

• the date of the next preventive inspection, and

• any other relevant instructions.

The lift installer is responsible to register the lift with MCCAA as required by Legal Notice 231 of 2007 and shall attach a name plate in the lift cabin with the above mentioned markings clearly displayed.

Lifts that do not comply with legal requirements, will be subject to enforcement action by the Technical Regulations Division within the MCCAA to ensure that the lift is brought to legal compliance.

For further information on lifts one can contact the Technical Regulations Division on info@mccaa.org.mt or 2395 2000.