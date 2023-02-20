Kim Camilleri Laganà has been awarded the Atlas Youth Athlete of the Month Award for the month of January.

The talented weightlifter won this monthly award for the very first time after being named European Under-15 champion in 2022, and in January she successfully qualified for the upcoming Youth World Championships.

At just 14 years of age, the young weightlifter managed a whopping 124kg total in the 45kg category.

Camilleri Laganà managed all three snatch attempts at 51kg, 53kg and 54kg followed by another successful first two clean and jerk attempts at 68kg and 70kg.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt