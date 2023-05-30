Last weekend, the Malta Weightlifting Association organized a ranking and qualification event at the Cottonera Sport Complex.

The competition saw an impressive display of talent and determination from the athletes, resulting in numerous national records being shattered and personal bests being achieved.

One of the standout performances came from Kaya Curmi Inguanez in the 45kg category. With a remarkable total of 116kg, she secured qualification for the European Youth Championships.

Joining her on the team will be Kim Camilleri Lagana, who had already qualified for the championships.

The European Youth Championships are scheduled to take place in Moldova in early July, and these two athletes will proudly represent Malta on the international stage.

The men’s categories also witnessed several national records being broken.

