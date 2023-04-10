The Malta Weightlifting Association hosted a ranking event at the Cottonera Sports Complex where a spate of personal bests and national records were set.

Rylee Borg produced the performance of the weekend. The 16-year-old, a former student at the National Sport School, put on a great show as he managed to set personal best lifts of 108kg in the snatch and 133kg in the clean and jerk.

Borg's efforts saw him not only set new national marks throughout all age categories until U-23, but has also attained the required total to qualify for the European U-17 Championships as well as the Commonwealth Championships.

Tenishia Thornton used the competition to finalise her preparations ahead of her forthcoming participation at the European Weightlifting Championships on April 17.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt