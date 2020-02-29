Tenishia Thornton set two national records during the Malta International Weightlifting Open that got under way at Paradise Bay Hotel in Ċirkewwa on Saturday.

The Open is the biggest weighlifting competition that has ever was organised in Malta and has attracted the participation of the world’s best lifters who are trying to secure qualification for next summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The 15-year-old, who normally takes part in the 49kg class, opted to go down one weight category in the Silver-rated qualifier and competed in the 45kg class where she was the only entry.

Despite being her first international competition of the year, Thornton immediately showed that she was already in fine fettle when lifting 55kg in the snatch, 70kg in clean and jerk for a total of 125kg.

Her 70kg in clean and jerk and the 125kg total were a new national record in the category.

Her performance, which yielded her three gold medals, undoubtedly is a confidence booster for the talented lifter as she steps up her preparations for the World Junior Championships which will be held in Romania in March.