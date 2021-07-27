Malta’s weightlifter Yazmin Zammit Stevens made her Olympic debut on Tuesday when she competed in the women’s 64kg category at the Tokyo International Forum.
Competing in the Group B category, Zammit Stevens was up against four other lifters.
In the snatch, Zammit Stevens produced a best lift of 84kg.
Zammit Stevens, then stepped up her game in the Clean and Jerk when she managed a 101kg lift on her second attempt before further bettering it when managing to lift 105kg to set a new national record. Her lift was two kilogrammes heavier than the previous best.
