Many Maltese are under the false impression that, on September 8, 1565, a large relief force from Sicily arrived in Malta and the besieging Turks immediately fled from the Maltese islands. This is incorrect. In fact, although we rightly celebrate September 8 as Victory Day, and the Turks technically lifted the siege on that day, it took the Muslims a couple of days to leave Malta, and then only after a further bloody battle was fought.

Don Garcia de Toledo, the Viceroy of Sicily (1564-6) who sent and accompanied the relief force to Malta in September. Photo: Historica.Fandom.com

By September, after the strength-sapping, over three-month-long siege throughout the hot summer months, both the Christians and Muslims were exhausted. Grand Master Jean de Valette had expected a relief force to have been despatched long before September – July 25 was in his mind – but it seemed nowhere in sight. On the other hand, the Muslim army’s morale was very low: they had fought continuously for over three months and had only the capture of Fort St Elmo to show for their efforts.

Actually, in Sicily, preparations to send a relief force to Malta were ongoing at least throughout August and, after a Council of War was held on August 24, the embarking of about 8,500 men started the next day. Bad weather played havoc with their plans and necessitated a return to Sicily for refitting.

Ascanio de la Corgna (1516-71), Quartermaster General of the Gran Soccorso that relieved Malta in September 1565. Photo: Goodmorningumbria

A new start was made on Thursday, September 6, with a fleet of 58 galleys towing barges carrying the soldiers. They arrived off Gozo in the evening and sheltered from the rough seas in the channel between Gozo and Comino. The next day, the troops and their stores disembarked in less than an hour-and-a-half at Ċirkewwa, Marfa and Armier. They were possibly constrained to use these landing places instead of the more comfortable Ġnejna and Għajn Tuffieħa Bays because of adverse currents and/or wind directional changes.

The relief force – made up mainly of Spaniards and Italians together with contingents from the Duchy of Florence, the Republic of Genoa, the Papal States and the Duchy of Savoy – was led by the experienced Spaniard Don Alvaro de Sante ((1489-1573) assisted by the condottiere Ascanio della Corgna (1516-71), Pompeo Colonna, Paolo Sforza and Chiappino Vitelli (1519-75).

Chiappino Vitelli (1519-75), one of the commanders of the Gran Soccorso. Photo: En.Wikipedia.org

The Viceroy of Sicily, Don Garcia de Toledo (1514-77), oversaw the disembarkation and then hurried with his fleet to Sicily to return with more troops and to ensure that his fleet remained intact as per orders from King Philip II of Spain. Actually, he had been lucky because, up till only two hours previously, a force of 60 Muslim galleys under El Louk Ali had been anchored in St Paul’s Bay. They left when their crews were ordered to return to base to take part in a projected final assault. The way was clear for the relief force to make its way to Mdina. If the Muslims had remained in St Paul’s Bay or patrolled the Malta-Gozo channel, Don Garzia would have been compelled to either flee or fight an unwanted battle.

Coat-of-Arms of Don Alvaro de Sande (1489-1573) who commanded the Gran Soccorso of September 1565. Photo: En.Wikipedia.org

Up till the end of August, Mustapha Pasha was still desperately trying to break through the Christian defences, aided by inclement rainy weather. One must keep in mind that, in 1565, the old Julian Calendar was still in use and it was not until 1582 that the reformed Gregorian Calendar (in use nowadays) came into being. Therefore, although we refer to September 8 as Victory Day, it would have been September 18 if the Gregorian Calendar had already been in use. Military commanders could not ignore the limitations imposed by the seasons and Mustapha would have had to ensure that, even if he lost the campaign, he would not lose the fleet at the time when the first storms were expected.

After disembarking the relief force, on September 7, Don Garcia de Toledo led his fleet back to Sicily to return with more troops but not before sailing within sight of Grand Harbour to fire a three-gun salvo, indicating that the expected help had arrived. When the Turks saw this, orders were sent for all the galleys to return to harbour to land their men, who were detailed to land in order to withdraw their artillery and dismantle their tents. That same day, groups of Christian soldiers ventured to the seemingly-abandoned Muslim trenches to try and capture some ordnance. However, 2,000 Turks returned with the same idea but had to go back to their galleys at Marsamxett Harbour empty-handed.

16th Century Christian armour at The Palace Armoury, Presidential Palace, Valletta. Photo Courtesy of Heritage Malta

As soon as news of the arrival of the relief force was ascertained, Mustapha withdrew the Turkish army to the high ground of Mount Sceberras close to the fleet anchored at Marsamxett Harbour and waited for news from his scouts as to the size of the newly-landed Christian army. He was told that this force numbered about 8,000 men, and Mustapha realised that his only hope of salvaging the situation was to fight the enemy on open ground, use his slight numerical superiority and, simultaneously, buy time to complete the embarkation of his siege equipment and supplies. Mustapha wanted to leave Malta with a victory under his belt so he led his army to the north, pillaging and burning on the way.

A typical 16th century Turkish Janissary. Photo: Historyofyesterday.com

These developments were carefully followed by Don Alvaro de Sande, who was also warned of the Turkish moves through messages despatched by the grand master. The Christians aimed at holding the high ground, which would be an advantage, but the Turks had the same idea. However, a Christian attack led by Chiappino Vitelli on the Turkish vanguard was successful, and the Spanish troops managed to drive away the Turks in a spirited engagement.

The disorder in the Turkish vanguard induced many Christians to break ranks and attack the enemy. De Sande decided to let the men have their way. It is difficult to pinpoint exactly where this engagement took place but, from Perez d’Aleccio’s almost contemporary paintings at the Presidential Palace, it can be deduced that the battle took place in the plains around Buqana, Beżbiżija and Mosta.

The Retreat of the Turkish Army. Detail from a fresco by Mattia Perez d’Aleccio at the Palace, Valletta. Photo: Daniel Cilia. Courtesy: Heritage Malta

The Turks, disheartened and exhausted, were no match for the fresh and eager Christian troops and fell back to begin a fighting retreat towards Burmarrad to reach the waiting Muslim ships at St Paul’s Bay. The fight now became a rout and it was only through the efforts of Mustapha himself, aided by a number of Janissaries, that some sort of order was retained. Even so, a great number of Turks lost their lives in this battle, with the number of dead touted to have been as high as 3,000 men, although this figure seems highly exaggerated.

The Siege of Malta, Flight of the Turks, 13 September 1565, by Mattia Perez d’Aleccio at the Royal Museums, Greenwich, UK. Photo: Wikiwand.com

The Turkish fleet held off till nightfall and, after taking on water from a nearby spring, departed on the night of September 11-12. On their way, the Turkish fleet was sighted by the Sicilian fleet returning to Malta with about 4,000 troops on board, led by Don Garcia de Toledo, who, however, elected to return to Syracuse since these troops were no longer needed in Malta.

Monument to the Great Siege of 1565 by Antonio Sciortino (1879-1947) at Great Siege Square, Valletta.

Viceroy Don Garcia de Toledo was criticised for tardiness and for not succouring the Maltese islands earlier. However, one has to put oneself in the difficult position of the viceroy. The military and naval means at his disposal were limited, meaning he had to gather his forces and play a waiting game to ensure they were deployed at exactly the right moment, otherwise Sicily would have been left open to attack without the means of defence.

Actually, he had left his own son to fight in Malta as a sort of personal surety, and even for purely personal reasons, he could not abandon the island to its fate. Unfortunately, his son was one of the heroic defenders who were killed during the siege.

Naval Victory of Don Garcia de Toledo in Malta 1565, a 16th century depiction at the Archivio di Stato, Siena, Italy. Photo: Commons.Wikimedia.org

The viceroy was also under pressure from King Philip II of Spain who did not want to risk losing his newly-assembled fleet after the Spanish naval disasters of the previous years. Hindsight has shown that the viceroy played his cards well and at the right moment.

The 1565 Great Siege of Malta was over.