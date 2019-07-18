The Infrastructure Ministry has welcomed news that the Kamra tal-Periti is lifting a directive against revised construction rules.

Architects had expressed serious reservations about the altered regulations on several grounds, but on Saturday said that many of those problems had been resolved and that the government seemed committed to reforming the sector.

Chief among those concerns was the newly-introduced position of site technical officers, who will be responsible with overseeing complex excavation and demolition works.

RELATED STORIES Architects look to the future following minister's written commitment

STOs must ensure that works on site are carried out according to the method statement presented to the Planning Authority and have the right to halt works if this is not the case.

The initial plan had been for STOs to all be warranted architects, but that prompted architects to protest.

The government had then revised the regulations to allow MCAST and University engineering graduates to also be permitted to fulfil the role.

But the Malta Association of Professional Engineers warned that engineers acting as site technical officers at excavation and construction sites would be acting “outside their area of competence” and going against the law regulating the profession.

Authorities have said they are committed to continuing discussions with stakeholders. The government has promised to clarify the duties of different construction site stakeholders - from owners to architects, contractors, sub-contractors, consultants and health and safety officers in the coming days.

The revised regulations followed a spate of building collapses - in Mellieħa, Guardamangia and Ħamrun.