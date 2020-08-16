Despite the current difficult situation, Gozo’s Gaulitanus Choir took a step towards the gradual resumption of live performing by putting on a small-scale event in full concordance with the health and safety measures in place.

The concert, organised with the support of the Cultural Heritage Directorate (Ministry for Gozo), was held at theMinistry for Gozo’s courtyard, Victoria, on August 6.

Entitled Meeting Again Through Song, the concert featured its four soprano soloists ‒ Anna Bonello, Annabelle Zammit, Patricia Buttigieg and Stephanie Portelli ‒ who were accompanied by the choir’s founder-director, Mro Colin Attard, who also artistically directed the evening.

The concert programme presented a variety of light classical and semi-classical numbers as well as several songs from some of the best-loved musical theatre shows, and was very favourably received by a thoroughly appreciative audience.

This included the Minister for Gozo Clint Camilleri, Victoria mayor Josef Schembri, Gozitan MEP Josianne Cutajar and the new permanent secretary at the Ministry for National Heritage, the Arts and Local Government, Joyce Dimech.

Forcibly, this was only the Gaulitanus Choir’s second event during its 30th anniversary year.

The choir looks forward to continue giving its share to enhance positivity through music in such troubled times; indeed a time when all need to ‘climb every mountain’, knowing however that one ‘never walk[s] alone’.

For information on the Gaulitanus Choir visit www.gaulitanus.com.