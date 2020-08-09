Mademoiselle Chanel envisioned skincare products as ‘lifestyle’ products to allow women to retake control of their beauty.

The Chanel Hydra Beauty Camellia Repair Mask creates an indulgent moment to replenish the skin.

Active, super-active, even hyperactive... full of energy, desires and ambitions… today, women want their appearance to reflect their true selves. They want to show their best face at every age. Instead of enduring time, they want to use it to reveal who they are and assert their beauty.

The new generation of Le Lift skincare harmonises beautifully with this confident and mastered way of approaching life and the passing time. It invites women to retake control of their beauty, without having to choose bet­ween naturalness, performance and sensoriality.

To solve this subtle equation, the Crème and the Crème Yeux are now reinvented in the Le Lift line.

The new Le Lift skincare products feature an active ingredient extracted from a plant grown in France: alfalfa. Minerals, trace elements, vitamins, amino acids… this frail-looking plant owes its nu­tri­tional richness to a highly- developed root system able to draw nutritive elements from the soil to nourish its every cell. A common element in healthy diets, alfalfa is usually ingested in the form of sprouts. Alfalfa botanical concentrate, the quintessence of the plant, is extracted from its seeds using green chemistry.

With its ‘gentle power’, the alfalfa botanical concentrate is an oxymoron. This active ingredient unites performance and beneficial action on the skin. Like retinol, the benchmark anti-age molecule, it works on two levels, targeting both the epidermis and dermis.

Lift your eye contour

The eye area is the first to reveal signs of ageing and fatigue. Over the years, wrinkles and fine lines, dark circles and puffiness, as well as sagging eyelids, begin to appear.

To provide a targeted response to each of them, Chanel reinvented the Crème Yeux in the Le Lift line. All it takes to look younger and more radiant is fresh and luminous eyes with a smooth and even eye contour, free of wrinkles, fine lines, dark circles and puffiness. This is why Le Lift Crème Yeux focuses on loss of skin tone and brightness around the eyes, while ensuring comfort and uniformity.

Specifically formulated for this ultra-sen­sitive area, this smooth­ing and firming cream combines botanical ingredients, in their most effective concentrations, with high-tolerance formulas that give pride of place to natural-origin ingredients.

Enriched with beeswax and shea butter, the delicate, melt-away texture of Le Lift Crème Yeux envelops the eye area in a comfortable firming veil and perfectly prepares skin for make-up. Gentle on the eye contour area, its fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin. On application, it is instantly absorb­ed. With its blurring-effect soft focus powders, it instantly evens out the eye contour and makes the eyes sparkle even more.