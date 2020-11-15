Chanel’s Le Lift line propels natural-origin active ingredients to their maximum efficacy. In this new night care product, formulated with 94 per cent natural-origin ingredients, botanical alfalfa extract – the signature of the Le Lift line – joins forces with the new Neuractive Night complex, which comforts skin and stimulates its renewal.

With its creamy, fresh and velvety texture, ensured by a combination of oils and butters, such as jojoba oil and shea butter, Le Lift Crème de Nuit envelops the face with a soothing caress that eases the skin and mind. Formulated with a combination of high molecular weight hyaluronic acid and glycerin, it leaves skin more comfortable, ready for a relaxed and revitalising night.

For maximum benefits, combine Le Lift Crème de Nuit with Le Lift Sérum and Le Lift Crème Yeux.

Chanel is distributed by Alfred Gera & Sons Ltd.