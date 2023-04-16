A subdued Barcelona were held to a 0-0 draw at Getafe on Sunday, leaving them 11 points clear of Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

Champions Madrid beat Cadiz on Saturday to cut back Barcelona’s lead, and with nine games remaining it seems highly unlikely they will catch Barcelona — but Xavi Hernandez’s side are limping over the line.

Barcelona drew 0-0 at home against Girona on Monday and followed that up with a second consecutive bore draw, the team still wallowing after their Copa del Rey semi-final thrashing by Madrid earlier in April.

