A recently published survey shows Adrian Delia’s trust rating gaining five percentage points, while Joseph Muscat’s has slipped by almost four. The Nationalist Party’s rating increased by four points and the Labour Party lost one point. This result is more pronounced as it was taken following a budget that received high ratings in another survey by the same newspaper.

Unless this is a flash in the pan, which I doubt, what is happening? It is probably what happened since the attainment of Independence: the electorate seems happy and tolerant with the same party for two consecutive legislatures, and then starts to slip during the second legislature.

This happened in 1971 following two Nationalist Party legislatures. In 1966, the party elected 28 parliamentary seats out of 50.

Then came Labour’s turn, which won two elections. It was also elected a third time in 1981 with a majority of seats and a minority of votes, the result of gerrymandered districts.

That result produced the 1981/1987 Labour administration, which proved to be a disaster. The Nationalist Party won the 1987 and 1992 general elections and lost in 1996 to Labour, which managed less than two years in government. This was followed by three Nationalist Party legislatures. But again, the third one was by a very slim majority of just over a thousand votes. With hindsight, I think it would have been better for the Nationalist Party had it lost the 2008 election. Naturally, this was not what I thought at the time as I always do my utmost to ensure that the Nationalist Party wins!

So, what is happening?

There appears to be a trend in this country that caps consecutive legislatures by the same party at two, and that predicates a change in government every 10 years. Call it whatever you like, but it looks like the two-legislature fatigue.

Following all the trouble within the PN of the past two years, it seems that after the confirmation of Adrian Delia as Nationalist leader by a two-thirds majority at the general council, the party is again united. And, following a string of bad news, this survey is a breath of fresh air that I am sure will infect the rank and file of the party.

Louis Galea, tasked with the daunting job of finding a way out for the Nationalist Party, is doing a wonderful job.

There appears to be a trend in this country that caps consecutive legislatures by the same party at two

I am sure he played an important role in uniting the different factions within the party. I am sure that he is giving priority to the PN Youth Movement. This movement was for years the cradle of the party’s future leaders.

It should be encouraged to be at the forefront of the party’s reorganisation.

In the past, the Nationalist Party fought and won major political battles.

In the 1950s, it fought against the concept of Malta’s integration with Britain. In the 1960s, the main issue for George Borg Olivier’s government was Malta’s Independence, which the Nationalist Party fought and won, and which was followed by an economic miracle that made other ex-colonies wonder what our recipe was.

Under the leadership of Eddie Fenech Adami and Lawrence Gonzi, the Nationalist Party in government fought for and won accession to the EU and then the eurozone.

The Nationalist Party strategy today should encompass the elimination of poverty and the risk of poverty, which today affects 89,000 people and a quarter of our pensioners.

It should concentrate on conditions of work and better take-home pay as salaries and wages under this administration are not making up for the high cost of living and the exorbitant rise in property prices and rents.

Today, we have a few “friends of friends” (the ħbieb tal-ħbieb phrase coined by Alfred Sant) who are earning over €100,000 a year and 100,000 who are not earning enough to make both ends meet. We have people earning €500 a day, which is more than what thousands of pensioners are earning every four weeks!

The Nationalist Party’s strategy should also revolve around the environment, which is being ransacked and ruined.

We are currently lagging far behind in our commitments regarding EU strategies and targets.

There is a small light at the end of the tunnel.

This could grow and light up the whole tunnel if all those involved in the Nationalist Party work closer together with a strategy that centres around current concerns.

Joseph Zahra is a former editor of the Nationalist Party daily In-Nazzjon Tagħna.