A light earthquake was felt in the south eastern coast of Malta on Monday morning.

Malta's Seismic Monitoring research unit (SMRG) confirmed a 2.0-magnitude earthquake happened very close to the south eastern coast at 9.18am

People reported hearing a "rumbling" sound similar to thunder when the small quake struck.

It is the second time in a month that an earthquake has been felt in the south of the island. Researcher Daniela Farrugia said another small earthquake took place on March 24, which was also very small but happened at night so fewer people felt it.

Farrugia said so far 50 people had reported Monday's quake to the unit.

“We had reports from Żabbar, Tarxien, Gudja, Bormla and Birżebbuġa,” she said.

“It was a very small earthquake which was not even recorded on our Gozo station, it was so small that it would not have been recorded by other countries either.”

There have been no reports of injuries or damages.

Malta experiences a number of small earthquakes through the year because the island is located in an active region, Farrugia added.

People living in Żejtun, Fgura, Kalkara and Għaxaq said they felt a slight shake, describing it more of a “rumble”.

However, in a sign of how small the tremor was, others said they couldn't be sure if the sensation was construction works or a lorry passing in the street.

Did you feel the earthquake? You can report your experience to SMRG here