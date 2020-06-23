A public consultation process for new guidelines on light pollution has been launched by the Environment Ministry.



The aim of these guidelines is to halt the negative effects of light pollution in the Maltese islands. Guidelines will apply to the Planning Authority and the Environment and Resources Authority.



The guidelines propose the inclusion of Dark Sky Heritage Areas in Malta, similar to those already designated on Gozo and Comino. Examples of these potential sites can be found in the west and north-western regions of mainland Malta.

These sites could be given this designation to protect the night sky. Areas such as Natura 2000 sites, COE Emerald Network sites, and natural and biodiversity conservation sites should be protected from artificial light, the ministry said.

Malta, which is densely populated and urbanised, is considered to be heavily light polluted for the most part.



The main objectives of the guidelines, which will affect proposed and future projects, are to increase awareness on the negative impact of obtrusive light, highlight the benefits of well-designed external lighting, emphasise the protection of dark rural areas from light pollution and guide individuals and organisations in making the best use of artificial light, Minister Aaron Farrugia said.

Aaron Farrugia (right) speaking at the public consultation launch. Photo: Environment Ministry

He said people were not aware of the negative effects of light pollution. The installation of high-intensity artificial lighting, LED billboards and other sources of artificial light had a considerable effect on everyday life.

“Apart from negative effects on our flora and fauna, scientific studies have shown that light pollution may affect public health and sleep patterns. Light pollution may also affect criminality rates in particular areas, reduce the visibility of the night sky and increase energy consumption,” Farrugia said.



Public consultation will allow for better planning in the use of artificial lighting outdoors, without impinging on public health and the country’s natural heritage.

The public consultation is open until August 4, 2020 and all submissions can be sent to era.policy@era.org.mt.