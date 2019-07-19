The back-breaking strain of lugging a gas cylinder up and down stairs could soon be lessened, with distributors Liquigas announcing a new pilot project using lighter ‘next-generation’ cylinders.



According to the company, the new ‘Liquigas Lite’ cylinders are lighter than standard cylinders, non-corrosive and more aesthetically pleasing. They are made out of a fibreglass composite layer and heavy-duty polyethylene casing.

How much lighter?

When empty, standard gas cylinders weigh 12.5kg. These "next-generation" alternatives will weigh 7.5kg, a Liquigas representative told Times of Malta.

That makes the new cylinders 40 per cent lighter than current ones, though the benefit is diluted somewhat when cylinders are compared while full.

Both forms of cylinder take 12kg of gas, meaning that while a standard cylinder will weigh 24.5kg when full, one of these new ones will weigh 19.5kg - 5kg, or roughly 20 per cent, lighter.

How much will they cost?

While the price will remain at the regulator-set maximum of €16 for a 12kg, the new cylinders carry with them a €3 service charge for every refill - which the company says is due to a “particular filling process” - as well as a one-time refundable deposit of €30, compared to the current €15 charged as a new service deposit for a steel cylinder.



Customers will not be forced to switch the new product: Liquigas stressed that the existing cylinders would continue to be offered, with no plans for them to be phased out. As the valves on both types of cylinder are the same, the regulator is compatible.



“Lite cylinders have now been on the market in various countries for several years. Today, in these markets, they are considered as a different segment, whilst complying with all the necessary standards,” a Liquigas spokesman told Times of Malta.

No plans to phase out standard cylinders

"Liquigas Lite cylinders are not intended to replace existing ones but to offer the LPG consumer a number of unique features, such as lighter in weight, non-corrosive and their translucent body enables the consumers to accurately check the LPG level in the cylinders, among others.”



The new cylinders are currently only available in Pembroke, Madliena, Swieqi and Ibraġġ and only in the 12kg size.



The company said it would be using the pilot project to “determine the feasibility of a future nationwide distribution”.



Liquigas is currently accepting requests for this service - in the pilot project areas - via calls, emails, or Facebook, and Liquigas Lite cylinders are delivered directly to the customer by Liquigas’ own home delivery service.