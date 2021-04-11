Casa Apap Bologna, a beautiful townhouse in the heart of Mosta operated by HILA (Home to Independence and Limitless Abilities), which is part of the CareMalta Group, will be lit up blue throughout April in order to mark World Autism Month. Casa Apap Bologna offers a range of services to people with disability, including residential, respite and day services with a person-centred approach. For more information, visit www.hila.com.mt, e-mail info@hila.com.mt or call 2339 3000.

