Copper parts used to insulate Mater Dei Hospital and the adjacent Oncology Centre against a lightning strike are among the items stolen since 2017.

The bizarre theft of the metal, which is normally installed in restricted areas such as rooftops and shafts, came to light in a parliamentary question filed by MP Claudette Buttigieg.

In his reply, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that between 2017 and 2019 a total of 113 thefts were reported from the two state hospitals but no details were given about the overall cost of the missing items.

The cases were reported from patient wards, reception areas, staff rooms, outpatient, dentistry and emergency departments, day care section and even operating theatres.

Objects ranged from wallets, cash, mobile phones and chargers, electronic tablets, laptop computers, pagers, handbags and underwear. Thefts also included an array of medical equipment, ranging from wheelchairs, trolleys, glucose and blood pressure monitors, stethoscopes, pulse oximeter and infrared thermometers.

The list also comprises a liquidiser, sandwich toaster, watches, rings, a golden necklace, toys and a pair of shoes.

However, running off with pieces of copper forming part of what is known as a lightning arrester – a device used to protect high buildings in case of a strike – is not the first thing which would come to mind.

The metal conductor is quite expensive to acquire. No details were divulged on the quantity found missing, the manner in which it happened or if any arrests had been made.

Apart from hospitals, during the period under review, five thefts were reported from the Environmental Health Directorate to the tune of €1,880.

The items were stolen from cars, offices and even cemeteries and to date the cases have not been solved.

From the reply it also emerged that 15 thefts were reported from the Floriana, Mosta, Qormi, Paola, Cospicua and Birkirkara health centres.