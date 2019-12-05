The former Rialto cinema in Cospicua has not seen this much action in a while as preparations are in full swing to host The Pink Fashion Show tonight and bring the movie theatre back to glamorous life.

Thirty models are busy being made up by Guerlain and styled to look like modern-day screen sirens, with a nod to the 1950s, by Nev Hair Salon and Alberto Spiteri at Niumee.

The looks from the best of the high-street brands are being tried and styled in the foyer-turned-backstage to create top-to-toe festive inspiration from Luke Azzopardi Ready to Wear, Calzedonia, Cortefiel, Darmanin Footwear, Debenhams, Marks & Spencer, O’hea Opticians, Pedro del Hierro, Vascas and Women’secret.

Video: Matthew Mirabelli

The buzz is infectious in the former cinema that will be in the spotlight tonight, vying with the feast decorations and celebrations in the town.

A movie-like poster of the ‘premiere’ of The Pink Fashion Show is up on the façade of the imposing building, and the square below geared up for a welcome drink and live streaming of the fashion show for the locals, amid lights and a festive spirit.

Around 700 goody bags have found their place in the auditorium, waiting to get collected, together with other luxury giveaways and plenty of surprises in store.

Casapinta Exhibitions and Events and Mad About Video Multimedia are putting the last high-tech touches to the venue to project The Pink Fashion Show to new heights this year, while cocktails and culinary delights are being prepared for the post-show party.

One of the most sought-after catwalks of the year, a Times of Malta event, the show is also supported by After Eight, Baci, Campari, Continental Cars, Eeetwell, Exclusive Creations, Go, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Kinnie, Lancaster, Neu Collective, Niumee, Purina Gourmet, Sun Lab and TD Plus.