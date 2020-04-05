Members of Malta’s creative industry are trying to keep motivated and their skills tuned through a short film project about life under partial lockdown.

The ‘Lights, Camera, Quarantine’ project allows creators to use the themes of quarantine and self-isolation to develop a story within the limitations of working from home.

It is the brainchild of Mike West, who was inspired by the ripple effect of coronavirus on the creative industry. Film and television work has dramatically decreased because of the ban on gatherings as part of prevention measures.

“I was thinking that we could get together and do something that reflects the situation, keeps us motivated and uses our ingenuity to get around having to be in self-isolation,” West said.

Over 25 professionals, including directors, writers and actors, have been grouped into five teams to develop films under 20 minutes long. The actors will film themselves from their homes.

You know the actor’s shots, sound and lighting won’t be professional, but it means you can be more experimental

Directors will use video conferencing to direct the action, choosing the best angles, sound and lighting. The final films will premiere on Facebook in mid-May.

One of the short films is being directed and co-written by Bruce Micallef Eynaud, exploring the issues of paranoia and fake news.

Actress Lu Na performs an initial screen test for the role of newscaster, recorded on a mobile phone. The short film was written by Martin Bonnici and directed by Gloria Marston.

Micallef Eynaud and his writing partner Daniel Tihn tell the tale of a virus slowly turning their male character insane, making him question whether the information he is receiving from the outside world is real.

Micallef Eynaud said he welcomed practical challenges like remote directing and filming.

“I enjoy working within limitations and it also removes some of the pressure you normally feel. You know the actor’s shots, sound and lighting won’t be professional, but it means you can be more experimental.”

Fellow creator Gloria Marston said this was the first time she had directed a virtual project.

Her story centres on one woman’s tale of adapting to the professional challenges of a lockdown and being able to continue working from home.

The film and television industry was recognised by the government as one of the sectors critically hit by coronavirus prevention measures. The Malta Producers’ Association said it welcomed the inclusion that would support hundreds of people working within it.