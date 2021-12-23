A quiet Naxxar chapel has become the backdrop of a Christmas light show and carol singing held in aid of charity this week.

A Christmas show, with lights and music, is being projected on to the chapel of Santa Marija Tax-Xagħra using a video mapping technique.

It is being organised by Lorainne Buttigieg and audio-visual engineer Clyde Camilleri in collaboration with the Naxxar local council.

Buttigieg and Camilleri first created the light show last Christmas when they illuminated the façade of Buttigieg’s house located a few roads away from the chapel in San Pawl Tat-Tarġa.

The chapel will be illuminated over Christmas. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

“Following the success of last year’s shows many have been asking if we would be doing it again this year,” she said.

“We wanted to do something different so we asked the chaplain of the chapel and he immediately agreed.”

This year the light shows will be accompanied by singers, bands or choirs. Unlike last year, where the same show was projected on a loop, this year offers a four-hour varied programme with different singers every day.

Entrance is free of charge but donations will be collected in aid of id-Dar tal-Providenza.

Last year, €2,720 was collected for the home, which caters for people with disabilities.

The next shows will take place on December 23, 26 and 27 from 6pm to 10pm. For more information call 7987 0324.