The now regular emergence of new COVID-19 variants means we have to learn to live with regular COVID-19 outbreaks, similar to other seasonal viral outbreaks, such as influenza. This means that the discovery of drugs that are effective against the virus causing COVID-19 infection is highly desirable.

DisCO (Discovery of COVID-19 inhibitors) is a project funded by the Malta Council for Science and Technology through the Fusion – Infectious Diseases programme and is lead by Jean-Paul Ebejer from the Centre for Molecular Medicine and Biobanking (CMMB) at the University of Malta.

The main effort of this project is to identify compounds that may be potentially used as drugs against COVID-19 infection.

As part of this two-year project, scientists from the University of Malta have used computational tools to identify a number of chemical compounds that could be effective against one of the enzymes of SARS-CoV-2, called Main Protease (Mpro).

This was carried out by first drawing up a list of molecules from the open literature that are reported to be effective against this enzyme, and then use special computer software to identify molecules that are similar to the previously identified molecules. The reasoning being that similar molecules will have similar biological activity. The study has resulted in the identification of 222 molecules that could prove effective against the COVID-19 virus.

In order to assess whether the computational results are actually effective against the target enzyme, the most promising candidates were tested in the laboratory to check how effective they are at inhibiting the enzyme.

Promisingly, around 40 compounds had an effect on the target, with three of the compounds having a strong effect at lower concentrations, making these compounds good candidates for further study and development.

The work undertaken as part of this study is actually the first step, known as ‘virtual screening’, undertaken by pharmaceutical companies as part of their drug discovery pipeline. This is done to improve on the efficiency of resource utilisation. The identified compounds will need further testing and refinement.

The project also built awareness and capacity, locally, in the field of bioinformatics. This capacity building and the research efforts supported by MCST, which are in line with Malta’s Research and Innovation Strategy, are expected to lead to bioinformatics becoming a priority area for Malta.

Tristan Camilleri has an MSc in bioinformatics and is reading for a PhD in the area.

Jean-Paul Ebejer, Byron Baron, and Tristan Camilleri make up the scientific team for the DisCO project.

