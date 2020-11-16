Get ready for an all-new, one-of-a-kind immersive experience: The Magical Illuminated Trail: Drive-Thru Edition at Gianpula Fields, limits of Rabat.

A first for Malta, this after-dark adventure is for all the family to enjoy in the comfort and safety of your own car. Running from December 4 till January 10, this event is a COVID-19-safe Christmas attraction during which visitors can drive through tunnels of light and larger-than-life glittering structures like the five-metre-high Candy House.

Other attractions include a four-metre prince frog, a coral underwater world, a swan lake and many other creatures and attractions.

The route will also include some incredible showstoppers, amazingly illuminated trails, irresistible photographic scenes and all the sights and sounds of the festive season for all ages to enjoy.

The event will also be supporting the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation (MCCFF).

Originally planned to be hosted in one of Malta’s most iconic Gardens like San Anton Gardens or the majestic Verdala Castle, as everything else this year, the organisers had to adapt to new realities. Therefore they evolved the attraction into Malta’s first and only immersive, contactless drive-thru Christmas attraction – which is designed in conformity with the current health guidelines and restrictions.

Visitors never leave the safety of their car during this whole event from start to finish. Signage and staff members along the trail will guide you through the journey. Put your windows down, and spot larger-than-life structures as you drive thru the illuminated trail. The structures will be very close, which translates into irresistible photo opportunities all along the journey.

For more information and tickets visit www.illuminatedtrailMalta.com.