When the Alpine A110 was revealed back in 2017, it took the motoring world by surprise. Here was a car that was lighter, more urgent and more back-to-basics than the sports cars we’d become used to, undercutting all of its closest rivals when it came to its approach to lightness.

Fast forward to the present day and, in truth, things have changed very little. Alpine introduced the more powerful A110S recently, giving the French two-seater a little more grunt and sharpness. This car – the Legende – represents the middle ground of the line-up; it’s a version of the Alpine that veers more on the comfort-orientated side of things, contrasting the bare-bones, entry-level Pure version. We’ve been finding out what it’s like.

