Relegation-threatened Nantes sacked coach Antoine Kombouare on Tuesday with just four matches remaining of the Ligue 1 campaign.

The club have tasked the coach of the under-19 team, Pierre Aristouy, with the job of retaining their place among the French elite.

Kombouare, 59, leaves with the Canaries in the relegation places, third from bottom of the table after a catastrophic week of results.

A 5-1 thrashing by Toulouse in the French Cup final — a trophy they lifted under Kombouare in 2022 — was followed by 2-0 defeats by fellow relegation rivals Brest and Strasbourg.

