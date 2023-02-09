The BOV Challenge League is at the most exciting stage of its season, with just a few matches to go to decide who will be heading up to the BOV Premier League, and who will be going down to the BOV Amateur League.

While teams in the Top Six have their minds at ease that if not promoted, their status in the second tier is secure, the majority of the Playout Pool is on its toes. While it may be one team at risk of being part of the six relegated sides, the turn of the week could show different contenders.

Lija Athletic stand fifth in the Playout Pool this week after new signing Kotaro Kishi gave the side a 1-0 win over penultimate team Mtarfa. Despite the minimal score, Lija coach Joseph Galea admits the three points were vital for his side.

