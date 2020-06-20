Newly promoted Lija Athletic have managed to keep hold of their prolific striker Erjon Beu for the next three years after signing a contract extension. This confirms the first of head coach Joseph Galea's arsenal for the club's return to the higher division of Maltese football.

The Albanian, who will be going into his ninth season at Lija, is the club’s top scorer with 121 goals in 181 matches and was also confirmed as the all-time top scorer in the Maltese Division One after an impressive season which led to Lija achieving promotion as runners-up to Żejtun Corinthians.

The 28-year old, who has grown to be a fan-favourite at the club was also handed recognition from the Lija Local Council for his time at the club and is close to being the foreign player to ply his trade the longest for one club.

IT'S OFFICIAL‼️ 💣🔴🟠⚪️💣 Lija Athletic Football Club proudly confirm their legendary Albanian bomber and all-time club... Posted by Lija Athletic F.C. on Saturday, June 20, 2020