LIJA ATHLETIC 3

Flores 56, 67; Cassar 72

STA LUCIA 1

Correia 49

LIJA ATHLETIC

L. Bonnici-7; C. Cassar-7; L. Muscat-7; D. Scerri-6 (61 N. Micallef); F. Brandan-7 (89 A. White); H. Wood-5 (61 G. Virano); W. Serrano-6.5; M. Jimenez-6.5; J. Cruz Gill-6.5; C. Giordimaina-6.5; C. Flores-7.

STA LUCIA

M. Montfort-6.5; A. Prates-6; K. Correia-6; A. Magri Overend-6 (61 T. Tabone Desira); L. Motta-5 (73 M. Camilleri); N. Pulis-5.5; Alan-6; K. Rosero-6.5; V. Filho-6; J. Zerafa-5.5 (89 K. Xuereb); A. Caseres-6.

Referee Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards Scerri, Magri Overend.

BOV Player of the Match Carlos Flores (Lija Athletic).

Lija Athletic scored three times without reply to earn a 3-1 comeback win over Sta Lucia and keep their survival hopes alive.

The Reds, now on 20 points, are four points distant from Gudja United who occupy the play-out spot and who still must face Valletta today.

On the other hand, Sta Lucia have succumbed to their eighth defeat as they lie eighth on 29 points. They are far from safe with their five-point lead ahead of the red zone and with seven games left.

