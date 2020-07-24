Newly promoted Lija Athletic confirmed yesterday the loan signing of 21-year-old midfielder Neil Micallef from Birkirkara.

Micallef, who joins the side returning the upper echelons of Maltese football for the fifth time in their history, was part of the Santa Lucia squad for the past two seasons, also on loan.

The former Birkirkara academy player had made his debut in FA Trophy back in 2017 and in the BOV Premier League a few weeks later before an injury kept him out of the game. He was also a part of the side’s Europa League tie against KÍ Klaksvík in 2018.

With St Lucia, Micallef was part of the squad which gained promotion prior to last season and also made five appearances in the Premier League this season before the season’s abrupt end.