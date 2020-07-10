Newly promoted Lija Athletic confirmed the signing of Protuguese midfielder Valdo Goncalves Alhinho on Friday.

The former Hamrun Spartans player has been in and out of Maltese football after having stints with Sliema Wanderers, Floriana and Valletta FC in the past before taking his services to Latvia to play for Jelgava.

This is Lija’s first signing of the summer as they return to the Premier League for the coming season. Speaking to Lija’s social media, Alhinho confirmed his excitement to be part of the club and 'thanked the club’s admin for showing trust and confidence in him'.

The 31-year-old also remarked he would deliver as the club aims to retain their spot in the top division of local football for the first time in their history.