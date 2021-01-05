Lija Athletic became the latest team to be serving a mandatory quarantine due to a rise in COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Malta Football Association said that due to COVID-19 issues they were postponing Lija Athletic’s upcoming Premier League fixtures against Floriana, scheduled to be played on Thursday, and Tarxien Rainbows, on January 10.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the sports website by Times of Malta