The BOV Challenge League had its second fixture postponed due to COVID-19 as the Malta FA was forced to call off the match between Lija Athletic and Rabat Ajax that was scheduled to be played on Saturday at the Tedesco Stadium.

Sources have told the Times of Malta that the Malta Football Association was forced to postpone the match after a cluster of cases within the Rabat Ajax squad.

No date has been set on when this match will be played.

This is the second match this weekend that has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic this week.

