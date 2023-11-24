Lija Athletics B Futsal climbed second in the Enemed Women’s Futsal League table after beating Santa Margerita AFC Futsal 4-1.

Lija’s second team were focused throughout the game with Santa Margerita who, despite all their efforts, came out empty-handed from this match.

Lised Romero put Lija in the lead before Rohanne Zahra levelled the score for Santa Margerita.

Lija Athletics B maintained their poise and added two more goals before the end of the first half through Romero and Karen Mifsud.

Any hope Santa Margerita had to come back into the match were ended after the break when Shakira Bugeja committed an own goal to seal Lija’s 4-1 win.

