A battling Lija Athletic managed to snatch a point from a Birkirkara side that was in desperate search of their first league points after the 0-0 draw at the Centenary Stadium.

It was an intriguing encounter where despite chances were not the norm, the teams’ agonism and work rate helped to set up an exciting battle.

At the end, both teams got what they deserve as while Birkirkara may rue a couple of clear chances, the Stripes are still looking to regain their best form.

On the other hand, Lija staged another discipline performance with Fernando Brandan and Valdo dominating the midfield – the former with his creativity and the latter in soaking Birkirkara’s pressure.

