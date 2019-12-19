Lija is once again bringing to life the Nativity scene as numerous re-enactors take part in a traditional event synonymous with the locality.

The town has been hosting a live crib since 1962, when it was organised by the late Fr Anton Ebejer in the gardens of the old church of the Transfiguration. Since then, it changed venues a couple of times and was not held for a few years, until St Andrew Social Club and the St Pius X Band Club joined forces to revive the tradition in 2018.

Visitors are transported back in time as they walk through the live crib in Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street.

Held in a former derelict farmhouse, the crib features a waterfall, windmill and animal pens for cows, sheep, ducks, chickens and rabbits.

There is also an olive press, a bakery and carpenter and blacksmith workshops where the re-enactors show the old way of life in Bethlehem. The main attraction, however, remains the Nativity scene featuring Mary, Joseph and Baby Jesus.

Oranges, for which Lija is well-known, qagħaq tal-għasel (honey rings), imqaret (date-filled pastries) and mulled wine, besides other Christmas-related items, are on sale at the premises.

This year’s live crib was inaugurated by Archbishop Charles Scicluna and Lija mayor Anthony Dalli on December 13. It is open in Robert Mifsud Bonnici Street (opposite the local council) on Saturday between 6 and 8.30pm and on Sunday and Christmas Day between 3.30 and 8.30pm. It will also be open the following weekend. On December 28, it will be open from 6 to 8.30pm and on December 29 between 3.30 and 8.30pm.

Entrance is against a €1 donation for adults. Children enter for free.