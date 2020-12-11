Premier League side Lija Athletic announced on Friday that they would be proposing an amendment to the disciplinary regulations after alleging they had been hard done by the sending off Juan Cruz Gill in their game against Żejtun Corinthians on Tuesday.

Their proposal would in turn be that if it were the case of the red card being a clear technical error, the club can within 24 hours of disciplinary ruling, bring to light audiovisual proof to counter the mistake of the referee.

