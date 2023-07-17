Malta international squash player Lijana Sultana will be taking part in the World Junior Squash Championships in Melbourne kicking off on Tuesday.

The Championships will be played in Melbourne Sports Centres (MSAC) between Tuesday and July 29. They will feature 245 entries across the men’s individual championship, the women’s individual championship, and the women’s team championship.

Sultana will be the only Malta representative as she aims to replicate her form from the Games of the Small States of Europe (GSSE 2023) where she won silver in the women’s singles competition, finishing second to her sister Colette. Earlier in the year, she won another two silver medals in the Australian Junior Open and the Brisbane Junior Open.

Read the full story on SportsDesk...