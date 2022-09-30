Lijana Sultana has achieved a superb result after claiming the Australian National Championships Under 17 Girls title.

The Australian Junior Championships is the top junior national competition in Australia.

Almost 200 junior athletes travelled from across all states and territories all over Australia to compete in their respective age groups.

To get to these championships held in Perth, Western Australia, Sultana took a six-hour flight from Brisbane, where she is based, right on the other side of Australia.

In the first rounds of the competition, the Maltese junior player had easy straight game wins against Sydney Ennis and Sophie Simpson.

Click here for full story