Lijana Sultana secured a major success in her career when she was crowned as the 2022 Australian Junior Open champion.

The young Maltese player beat last year’s champion Hannah Slyth in straight sets when prevailing 12-10, 11-7 and 11-3 at the Bendigo Squash Centre in Victoria.

“We are extremely proud of Lijana’s performances and it has been a great event for her,” Colette Sultana, who was accompanying Lijana in Victoria, said.

“Can’t wait to see what comes next to her!”

Sultana was in supreme form on her way to the final as she cruised through without dropping a set.

